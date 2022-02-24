Advertisement

Brush truck stolen from fire department in unusual way

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck used to fight brush fires was stolen early Thursday morning from the Lizemore Volunteer Fire Department.

However, Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Beal said it’s the way the truck was stolen that has everyone at the station confused.

“Came in to see what was going on, thought maybe we had a call,” Beal said. “Notice that our backdoor to our furnace room was open. Realize he came in through a hole, that intake that goes into that room, crawled through that little hole and didn’t take anything else but the brush truck.”

Beal said the loss of one truck is massive and doesn’t understand why someone would take it.

“Why would you steal something that not only affects the fire department but also affects everybody in our community?” he said.

He added the truck is an important piece of equipment that carries much of what they need to fight brush fires.

Not everyone in the community is surprised the truck was taken.

Arlena McCune lives just down the road from the fire department and says police stopped by her home Thursday morning to see if her cameras caught the truck being stolen.

“With as many thefts and stuff as we have around, it wasn’t actually a huge surprise,” she said.

The fire department is asking anyone who may have seen the truck to contact the police.

