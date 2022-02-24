Cheat River Bridge will help to complete Corridor H

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State leaders are celebrating the next step in the construction of a major state road project. The H Corridor project has been in the works more than 50 years...

Tuesday it was announced the latest addition would be a bridge spanning the Cheat River in Parsons.

The Cheat River Bridge will span over this valley 3,300 feet, just over half a mile.

Governor Justice made the announcement alongside Representative David McKinley and Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

Justice says finishing the project is of utmost importance and this bridge is key to completing it.

“We all want it to be faster don’t we? And I’m absolutely going to keep pumping all of the money I can pump into moving the projects faster and faster,” said Justice.

Senator Capito said that infrastructure like this is vital to keeping the U.S. on top of its competitors and helping rural communities.

Representative McKinley also urged for the streamlining of the H Corridor.

“Folks we’ve waited fifty years for this this is not the time to be waiting this is going to give us the infrastructure we need that’s going to give us access its going to give us jobs these are all things that we need don’t wait,” said McKinley.

The 150 foot tall bridge will help bring West Virginia one step closer to crucial ports on the east coast.

When completed this bridge will be one of the largest in the state.

Gov. Justice says his one wish for before he leaves office is to have this bridge done... reporting in Parsons John Blashke 5 news.

