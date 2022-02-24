Deputy chief serving as interim Bridgeport Police chief

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - City officials have confirmed to 5 News that Deputy Chief Mark Rogers is currently serving as interim chief of the Bridgeport Police Department.

City Manager Randy Wetmore declined to give a reason for why Chief John Walker was not acting in his role, calling it a personnel issue.

Wetmore declined to say whether the change would be permanent.

Walker has served in the department for more than a decade.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

