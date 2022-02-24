Advertisement

Deputy chief serving as interim Bridgeport Police chief

City Manager Randy Wetmore declined to give a reason for why Chief John Walker was not acting in his role, calling it a personnel issue.
Bridgeport, WV Police Chief John Walker (FILE)
Bridgeport, WV Police Chief John Walker (FILE)(John Blashke | Jasmin Adous)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - City officials have confirmed to 5 News that Deputy Chief Mark Rogers is currently serving as interim chief of the Bridgeport Police Department.

City Manager Randy Wetmore declined to give a reason for why Chief John Walker was not acting in his role, calling it a personnel issue.

Wetmore declined to say whether the change would be permanent.

Walker has served in the department for more than a decade.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

