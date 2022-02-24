Fairmont Human Rights Commission takes a stand against bullying in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In partnership with the Marion County Communities of Shalom, the Fairmont Human Rights Commission passed a resolution to stand up against bullying everywhere in the community.

Chairperson of the commission, Larry Buckland, said it was the commission’s duty to protect equality in the county.

“We just believe that there is no place anywhere in a classroom, in the workplace, anywhere for bullying. So, if we don’t stand up as the Human Rights Commission and a place like the Communities of Shalom. Who will?” he questioned.

Buckland said there had been reports of inequality within Marion County Schools. At Marion County Board of Education’s meeting on February 21, a parent shared her son’s experience with bullying at East Fairmont Middle School.

“Recently, there was also another occurrence of someone coming and saying that their child wasn’t really treated with the same respect as every other child in the classroom,” he explained.

This was specifically a race-related incident. Commissioner Tiffany Walker Samuels added this wasn’t the only case of racist bullying reported within the county.

Walker Samuels proposed for the commission to look more into this issue.

“They need help. There needs to be some help, some assistance brought, education intervention and so forth,” she said.

Members of the commission planned to find a way to assist in whatever capability they were able.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.