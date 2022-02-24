Fairmont Senior moves on to sectional championship with win over Grafton
Washenitz, Beresford, Starn and Maier in double-figures
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior is ready to go far in the postseason and Wednesday night was the first step.
The No. 1 Polar Bears hosted No. 4 Grafton and took off to an early lead the Bearcats never overcame. Fairmont Senior defeated Grafton 85-21.
Marley Washenitz (23), Laynie Beresford (17), Emily Starn (15) and Meredith Maier (15) all scored in double-figures in the win.
Fairmont Senior will host No. 3 Philip Barbour in the sectional championship on Friday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.