Fairmont Senior moves on to sectional championship with win over Grafton

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior is ready to go far in the postseason and Wednesday night was the first step.

The No. 1 Polar Bears hosted No. 4 Grafton and took off to an early lead the Bearcats never overcame. Fairmont Senior defeated Grafton 85-21.

Marley Washenitz (23), Laynie Beresford (17), Emily Starn (15) and Meredith Maier (15) all scored in double-figures in the win.

Fairmont Senior will host No. 3 Philip Barbour in the sectional championship on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.