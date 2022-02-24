Advertisement

Five Buckhannon-Upshur athletes sign with local college programs

Four headed to West Virginia Wesleyan, one to Alderson Broaddus
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Five of B-U’s best are headed to the next level - four to the same college and all local.

Aden Pitts is joining the Bobcat men’s tennis program, one where he can grow within the sport and a school where he can reach his academic goals.

“It’s a boiling point full of international student and local students,” Pitts said. “The different personalities and cultures really drew me in.”

Joining Wesleyan men’s golf is Evan Coffman, who’s had a grand career as a Buccaneer. Coffman was named the Big 10 Conference player of the year and won the Conference Cup with his team in his time as a Buc. He hopes to continue the success for the City of Buckhannon at Wesleyan.

“It’s awesome, I like it a lot,” Coffman said about continuing to play the sport he loves in Buckhannon. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and hope I can represent well.”

B-U soccer’s Catherine Oliveto is becoming a Bobcat as well, as a member of the Wesleyan women’s soccer program. The coach - Rich Owens - stood out to her the most, and in tough times, reminded her of her love for the sport.

“During the high school season I lost a little bit of my passion for the game but he brought my confidence back and my passion back for the game,” Oliveto said. “It’s an awesome program and I really like Rich.”

One more future Bobcat - Nathaniel Russell. Russell is Buckhannon-Upshur’s first signee in Esports, and it’s a fairly new program to sign for overall. Russell was scouted by the Bobcat program last summer and welcomes the opportunity a scholarship brings.

“Getting to know everyone, a good education and then winning for the team,” Russell said about what’s important to him in this next step.

Staying local - but at Alderson Broaddus University - Kiara Woods for women’s lacrosse. Woods experienced two ACL tears and has only played one season of lacrosse for B-U, but her skills speak for themselves.

“I really love that they reached out to me during a hard time and it really means a lot that they think I can help the team,” Woods said. “I really think I can help their defense and continue to build the program.”

