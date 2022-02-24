Advertisement

Published: Feb. 24, 2022
Frances Elaine Coontz, 84, of Frankfort, Kentucky, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was born February 20,1938, in Dry Fork, WV; a daughter of the late George Elza and Mertle (Shipley) Elza. Frances was a graduate of Belington High School. She was a member of Versailles Senior Center, and attended Clays Mill Baptist Church. Frances enjoyed her trips to West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Frances is survived by her daughters, Catherine Taylor and her husband, Michael of Frankfort, KY, Tina Nichless and her husband, David of Lexington Park, MD, and Stephanie Boothe and her husband, Matthew of Maryland; her sons, Mark Coontz of Maryland, and Michael Coontz of Prince Frederick, MD; sixteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; her sisters, Louise Stewart of Whitehall, Rosalee Jones of Belington, and Elaine Sandridge of Beverly; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lee Coontz; her sons, Steven Coontz, and John Coontz. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Sunday, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

