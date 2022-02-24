Impacts of Ukraine conflict felt in NCWV

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The ripple effect of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine has been felt across the world, including in North Central West Virginia.

A member of the Russian Orthodox Church in Westover talks about the feeling of what it is like for people whose roots are in Eastern Europe.

The invasion of Ukraine is already impacting thousands of lives in both Russia and Ukraine.

Andrew Wyth, a member of Saint Mary’s Russian Orthodox Church in Westover, says the impacts are being felt right here in the mountain state.

“We do have some families that are from that area that still have relatives over there, so it’s not just a story on the news for us,” Wyth says. “It’s not just statistics. There are people that actually know people that are being impacted by this.”

Wyth says whether or not people here know anyone who’s being affected, there are still many families that are.

“Whether the person is Russian or Ukrainian, there have already been at least 40 fatalities,” says Wyth. “That means there are at least 40 seats at the dinner table that were filled last night that aren’t filled tonight.”

Wyth says during a time like this, it isn’t uncommon for people to take their anger out on the group that they think is responsible for the hurt, but he says he isn’t too worried about that.

“I’m not particularly worried that anyone will take these tragedies out on us, but we pray and we hope that god will protect our community,” Wyth says.

Even though they are a Russian Orthodox Church, they actually do have people who are Ukrainian attend.

He says at the end of the day, they don’t care what ethnicity they are. They just hope this deadly conflict can come to and end soon.

“This isn’t just eastern Europeans raising up arms against eastern Europeans,” says Wyth. “It’s humanity raising up arms against humanity.”

Saint Mary’s plans to hold services to pray for the people that are being impacted by these events, and they plan to continue supporting the local families that might be impacted as well.

