Janet Anderson Duncan, 79, of the Meadland area, Taylor County, gained her wings and joined Jim in Heaven on February 17, 2022, leaving a gaping hole in too many lives. Janet was happily married to James Duncan, Sr, for 58 years until his death in 2021. Surviving are their two children, Dee Ann Sturm (Frank) and James Duncan, Jr. (Tracy), 6 grandchildren: Larry Johnson (Kerri), Kristin Suplita (Daniel), Katelyn Duncan (Dylan), Brandon, Landon, and Brooke Sturm, and great-grandchildren Mazzy, Milania, Gionni, Maverick, Brock, Brakelle, and Noah. Also surviving is her sister, Mildred “Meanie” Leeson of Pelzer, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lucille Anderson, infant daughter, Tina, and two brothers, Paul (PeeWee) and Chuck Anderson. Janet grew up in Summit Park, WV, graduating from Victory High School in 1960. She married the love of her life on May 18, 1963. They moved to the Meadland area in the 70′s and built their own home, laying a solid foundation for their children, too, who continue on in the area themselves. Janet worked outside the home intermittently, working as a substitute cook/custodian at the former Hepzibah Elementary in Taylor County, at Hazel Atlas for a time, and briefly at Fashion Bug ‘just for fun’. Janet attended Boothsville Baptist Church during the ‘northern’ part of her year. In recent years, Janet and Jim had made their winter home in Florida, where she enjoyed her Bingo, her ladies’ luncheons, clubhouse activities, golf cart parades, and time with friends at “The Park.” A special thank-you goes out to those ladies who loved her and cared for her like she was their own. In younger years, Janet belonged to the Meadland Homemakers Association and bowled weekly with the Wednesday afternoon Ladies’ Coffee League for years. Her legendary cooking lives on in her recipes published in their cookbook and in the family members she trained in pie crust perfection (but you couldn’t ask her to make a meatloaf). She was the go-to woman for hot dog chili, supplying it in bulk for many Grafton Bearcat events. She loved her Bearcats, WVU football, and her Steelers. But most of all, she loved her family. Her unexpected passing has left this world a lot dimmer and a little less musical, with the absence of that dazzling smile and infectious laugh. But, oh, the reunion in Heaven! In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at forstjude.org (or 1-800-430-7386) Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Sunday from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Orville Wright presiding. The interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Quiet Dell, WV. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

