Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 24, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -<After seeing cool, dry conditions yesterday, a complex low-pressure system out west will bring plenty of rain into our area, potentially causing some problems. This afternoon, any leftover rain/snow mix we see this morning will be gone, as a warm front stays south of us. As a result, we’re left with cloudy skies and light northerly winds, along with only a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be in the low-40s, much more seasonable than the past few days. Then after 7 PM, the warm front lifts back into our area, so widespread rain pushes in. This steady rain lasts until around midnight, and it will be a soaking rain, with some downpours likely. Then a break occurs between midnight to 2 AM, as the warm front lifts up and a cold front approaches from the west. The front then pushes in after 2 AM, bringing more heavy rain into the area. It’s not until 10 AM tomorrow that the rain lets up and moves east. We’ll likely see over 1″ of rain in many locations, with some areas seeing up to 1.5″, by the time the rain leaves. This not only means slick roads in parts of our region, but we might even see isolated flooding in low-lying areas, as well as near creeks and areas of poor drainage. As a result, the National Weather Service in Charleston has nearly all of NCWV under a Flood Watch from this morning until 7 AM tomorrow. Make sure to have plans in place in case something happens, take it easy on the roads, and avoid any flooded areas. Overall, expect a soggy night.

After 10 AM tomorrow, the rest of the day will be cool but dry, going from the 40s in the morning to the upper-30s in the afternoon. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, making temperatures feel cool. Skies will also be mostly cloudy. Overall, expect a cloudy, cool end to the workweek. Then heading into the weekend, it starts with highs in the upper-30s and partly cloudy skies, before warming up into the mid-40s on Sunday. This comes as a high-pressure system brings stable weather conditions our way. So the weekend will be seasonable and calm, and therefore not a bad time to go outside. Next week will also bring a calm weather pattern, which means the first half of next week brings mild conditions. In short, we’ll see some soaking rain tonight and tomorrow morning, mild conditions this weekend, and more calm conditions next week.

Today: Rain/snow mix pushes through this morning, but by the late-morning, it should end. Not much ice expected, but give yourself a few minutes extra time just in case. During the afternoon, expect only a few rain showers. It’s not until after 6 PM, that heavy rain comes back into our area. Winds come from the NNE at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-40s, much cooler than the past few days. High: 40.

Tonight: Temperatures will be above-average for overnight lows, being in the upper-30s. Meanwhile, expect widespread rain throughout the area after 8 PM. This rain will last until after midnight, when it lifts up, and we get a brief break from the rain. Then after 2 AM, more rain pushes in from the west and lasts the early-morning hours tomorrow. We might even see some downpours from it, which could cause slick roads and even isolated flooding in some spots. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph. Overall, expect a soggy night. Low: 37.

Friday: Rain showers last until the mid-morning hours, then we transition over to light snow flurries in the afternoon, along with clouds. The snow flurries last until the early-afternoon, and the cloudy skies last all day. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, a gray afternoon, with seasonable temperatures. High: 45.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see some sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the seasonably cool low-40s. Overall, not a bad day outside. High: 41.

