Lawsuit filed in College Park Apartments shooting from 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A civil suit was filed on Feb. 15 in Monongalia County Circuit Court making claims of wrongful death and negligence against parties involved in the death of a WVU student at College Park in 2020.

The suit makes claims of wrongful death and negligence against West Virginia Board of Governors, who owns and controls WVU and College Park Apartments, and American Campus Communities, who operates, manages, and maintains College Park and surrounding property.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit, Christina Mohrmann, represents the estate of Eric Smith, the WVU student killed on Feb. 28, 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that two men, neither of which were WVU students, armed with guns were able to freely enter building 21 of the College Park complex, which has a lock system on common entryways and hallways to prevent non-residents from entering the building.

The lawsuit further says that the defendants “knew or should have known that non-residents were continually entering the College Park complex without permission creating a dangerous condition to the students who lived there” and that it was “a common occurrence for those without permission, including homeless men, to occupy building 21.”

The complaint says that because the defendants failed to have proper security at building 21, the two men were able to open the unlocked doors and enter building 21, where multiple shots were fired into an apartment.

“As a result of the Defendants’ failure to provide adequate security, Eric Smith suffered severe physical, neurological, and psychological injuries and ultimately his untimely death,” according to the document.

The plaintiff claims that Smith would not have been killed had the Defendants exercised reasonable care to provide adequate warnings and protect their guests.

Mohrmann is seeking compensatory damages, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, her costs and attorney fees, punitive damages, and any other relief the court deems just and appropriate, according to court documents.

The two men involved in the shooting, Terrell Linear and Shaundarius Reeder, were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

For previous coverage of the shooting on Feb. 28, 2020, click here.

For previous coverage of Linear’s trial, click here.

For previous coverage of Reeder’s trial, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.