Mildred Jett was born August 17, 1925 in Kanawha County, W.Va., and died February 20, 2022 at home in Bolair, WV at 96 years of age. She was known to be outspoken in her opinions and beliefs and was a proud supporter of the Democratic Party. She was a miner’s wife, a mother of three, grandmother of six, and great grandmother of four. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Jett, her mother, Eva Shaffer, and her father, David Gillie. She had been a resident of Webster County for 75 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bolair since 1958. Mildred is survived by her children, Susan Pflug, Beverly Harris, and Michael Jett. Her grandchildren include Jana Moore, Brian Harris, Keith Harris, Jason Pflug, Abby Meek, and Cayley Jett. Her great-grandchildren are Emeline McCaleb, Isabelle Pflug, Alexandra Pflug, and Henry Pflug. Mildred had four siblings, two of whom survive her: Norma Kessler and Ellen Samples. Mildred loved gardening, reading, and cats, especially Baby, a tailless cat who survives her. She took great pleasure in learning she was a descendent of King Henry VIII when her granddaughter, Jana, traced her family tree. Her ashes will be interred next to her husband, Ivan, at the West Virginia Memorial Gardens in Calvin, WV. There will be a private burial and family service in the spring because Mildred stated, “I don’t want to be buried in the cold.” Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse Care for Mothers and Babies Program, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/donation-items/prenatal-and-maternity-care OR to your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Mildred’s family.

