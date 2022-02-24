Morgantown man sentenced for 2020 murder

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 years behind bars for a woman’s murder in 2020, officials said.

According to the Monongalia County prosecutor, Travis Anderson, 35, of Morgantown, was sentenced to 30 years in jail for the murder of Jane Sharak, of Core, West Virginia, in June of 2020.

Officers said Anderson told them at the scene of the incident on June 3, 2020 that a gun was fired during a domestic dispute.

Sharak was treated at the scene and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital where she died on June 4, 2020.

Deputies said she died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head during a domestic dispute.

Anderson was initially charged with wanton endangerment but was sentenced on a second-degree murder charge.

