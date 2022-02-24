Morrisey responds to stay for state charter school preliminary injunction

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has issued a statement regarding a stay granted today by the State Supreme Court of Appeals of a preliminary injunction against the establishment of charter schools in West Virginia.

“The Supreme Court of Appeals was right to stay the Kanawha County Circuit Court’s preliminary injunction of the charter school bill while it considers the merits of the appeal,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The stay will give the charter schools that have already been approved the ability to prepare for the upcoming school year while the case is being briefed and argued. The stay also prevents West Virginians from being deprived of the option to send their children to charter schools while this litigation moves forward.”

According to Attorney General Morrisey, the next step will be to argue the merits of the state’s appeal before the State Supreme Court and obtain a complete reversal of the circuit court’s order banning the establishment of charter schools in the Mountain State.

Charter school laws, like all laws passed by the state legislature, are presumed to be constitutional, according to Morrisey.

The Attorney General believes when the Court hears the full merits of the case, the state will prevail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.