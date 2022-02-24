Philip Barbour mounts a comeback to down East Fairmont, 47-42
Colts’ Arrington Sparks scores 11 points in the win
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour trailed 23-13 to East Fairmont at the half, but turned on the jets in the second 16 minutes of gameplay.
The Colts got moving in the third quarter and found a generous lead over the Bees, but East Fairmont fought back to make it a close game in the fourth quarter.
Philip Barbour held on and defeated East Fairmont on the road, 47-42. The Colts move on to face No. 1 Fairmont Senior in the sectional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.