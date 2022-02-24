Advertisement

Philip Barbour mounts a comeback to down East Fairmont, 47-42

Colts’ Arrington Sparks scores 11 points in the win
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour trailed 23-13 to East Fairmont at the half, but turned on the jets in the second 16 minutes of gameplay.

The Colts got moving in the third quarter and found a generous lead over the Bees, but East Fairmont fought back to make it a close game in the fourth quarter.

Philip Barbour held on and defeated East Fairmont on the road, 47-42. The Colts move on to face No. 1 Fairmont Senior in the sectional championship Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Dishler
GRAPHIC: Traffic stop leads to arrest for attempted murder
Detroit drug trafficking triangle
11 people indicted for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek, former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, is...
Former West Virginia fire chief charged with embezzlement
Heavy vehicles, including garbage trucks and snow plows, are set near the entrance to Capitol...
W.Va. Guard to deploy to DC ahead of trucker convoy
West Virginia man convicted of manslaughter in child’s death

Latest News

Fairmont Senior girls' basketball
Fairmont Senior moves on to sectional championship with win over Grafton
WVU women's basketball
WVU women secure sweep over Texas Tech on the road
WVU men's basketball
WVU falls to Iowa State in a late-game heartbreaker
Ten Fairmont Senior Wrestlers have punched their ticket to States
Ten Fairmont Senior wrestlers prepare for the state championships