Potential of further conflict with Russia in Ukraine

russia plans to completely topple the ukrainian government.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We spoke with an expert who says he thinks Russia plans to completely topple the Ukrainian government.

Erik Herron is a WVU professor and an expert on Eastern Europe.

He says so far Russia has focused on taking key strategic positions like airports.

He says it’s more likely Russia would attempt to take over the country through assassinations... As opposed to street to street fighting in cities.

He thinks they’ll stay focused on the Ukraine And that it’s unlikely they would launch attacks against other countries... Like the u-s.

“I suspect that we’re unlikely to see those direct attacks on U.S. and NATO infrastructure that can be attributed to Russian in the short term,” said Herron.

Herron says another aspect of all of this is cyber attacks.

President Biden says the government is working with major businesses and industries to harden their defenses against such attacks and that the U.S. is capable of responding with its own cyber attacks if needed.

