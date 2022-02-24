Thomas Bert “Tommy” Shaffer, 63, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on January 17, 1959, a son of the late James F. Shaffer, Sr. and Peggy Jo Powell Singleton. Surviving are three daughters, Amanda Jeffress of Clarksburg, Shantell Shaffer of Clarksburg and Elizabeth Shaffer of Clarksburg; ten grandchildren, Brooklyn, JoLynn, Diana, Timothy, Paige, Skylar, Mikala, Jaci, Grayson, and Ryleigh; two great grandchildren, Kaleigha and Oakleigh; four brothers, James Shaffer of Cool Ridge, Timothy Shaffer of Clarksburg, Richard Shaffer of Clarksburg and Jeffrey Singleton of Baltimore, MD; three sisters, Amelia Jeffers of Columbus, OH, Beverly Singleton of Baltimore, MD and Waynetta Singleton of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews including special nephew James Wallo; several cousins, aunts and uncles; and special friends Maggie, John and Addy. He was also preceded in death by one brother, James Singleton, Jr., and his stepfather, James W. Singleton. Mr. Shaffer was employed as a security guard for Uncle Charlie’s Bar and previously worked for American Vending and Shaffer Amusement. Each person has their place in the family system. An important person is gone from ours; a son, a father, a brother, an uncle and a grandfather. Some siblings are thick as thieves, others wonder whether they’re even related. Regardless, we are tired to family bonds and the longest running jokes. They bail us out when we are in trouble, they loan us money, they are the most accepting and loving people we know. Siblings can never be replaced, and when they are gone we miss them dearly. Tommy was an avid WVU fan and enjoyed working on cars. Tommy was the biggest jokester you’ll ever meet, whether it was throwing punches and giving Charlie horses to hiding the car and making you look for it. He used humor to get himself out of uncomfortable situations, and his wit was like lightening. He made everything more exciting, and he made us all laugh until we cried. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Shaffer will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at Uncle Charlies’ Bar at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.