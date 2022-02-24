Tygart Valley United Way raises over $630k in first regional campaign

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tygart Valley United Way wrapped up their most successful and first-ever regional campaign on Thursday.

The 2022 campaign surpassed the goal, raising $630,507 to help support our local community.

The expanded coverage area includes Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Barbour, and Tucker counties.

Over 1,028 individual donors participated in the annual fundraising drive with over 138 leadership gifts of $500 or more.

The Rotary Club of South Fairmont again donated $75,000 to the campaign, representing the total raised from the 14th annual Celebration of Lights.

In a year marked with challenges and dramatic changes in the workplace, several annual contributors adapted their campaigns for their employees.

Mon Power raised over $74,222, making them the largest workplace campaign again this year. Fairmont State University raised just over $21,000, and UPS raised just over $20,000.

82 businesses provided corporate gifts.

Christ Episcopal Church made an extremely generous gift of $30,000 and MegaCorp contributed $10,000. WVU Medicine, Davis Trust, and XTO Energy all donated $5,000.

Young leaders got on board with 42 members joining the Emerging Leaders program. 22 small businesses joined the Small Business 365 Circle, and a total of 93 workplaces ran employee campaigns.

Fundraising events also played a major role in helping to reach the goal.

Dancing with the Stars, although canceled due to COVID, provided over $34,000 to the campaign. The Live United Auction, which was held in November, raised just over $15,000 and the Meatball Hoagie fundraiser sold over 850 lunches and raised $6,300. Reclaim Co. held a golf outing and donated $5,200 and the Knights of Columbus held a bingo to provide $6,188.

The closing of this campaign also marks the final event for Rosemary Thomas and Blaire Nuzum-Wise as 2022 campaign co-chairs.

“We’re so thankful to every person and company that stepped up to help us chart this new course,” said Thomas. “We were honored to lead this campaign and advocate on behalf of the agencies, programs, and individuals making positive change in our community every day!”

“Not only have we charted a new course for the Tygart Valley United Way,” added Nuzum-Wise. “We’ve worked together to chart this course for our entire region moving forward. We are so grateful to each and every person who joined us on this journey!”

The funding from the annual campaign helps support 46 programs at 39 health and human service agencies all five counties.

