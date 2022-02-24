Advertisement

WVU falls to Iowa State in a late-game heartbreaker

ISU’s Brockington scores off inbound pass turnover to put Cyclones on top
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (WDTV) - Though the Mountaineers led for a good portion of Wednesday night’s game at Iowa State, the Mountaineers fell in the final seconds of the game.

Jalen Bridges’ inbound pass with 25 seconds to play was overtaken by Iowa State’s Isaiah Brockington and turned into points, effectively ending the Mountaineers’ hopes for a fourth win within the Big 12 Conference.

Brockington was the Cyclones’ answer on the court, putting up 35 points and five rebounds, as well as shooting 14-of-22 from the field.

Malik Curry and Gabe Osabuohien led the Mountaineers with 19 points apiece. Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil both scored in double-figures.

WVU hosts No. 20 Texas on Saturday at 2 p.m. in its second-to-last home game of the season.

