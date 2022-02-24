Advertisement

WVU women secure sweep over Texas Tech on the road

Madisen Smith leads Mountaineers to victory with 21 points
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball defeated Texas Tech once this season in Morgantown; they set out for Lubbock to do it again.

The Mountaineers controlled the contest from the beginning, leading by nine at the end of the first quarter and 15 at half.

WVU completed what it set out to do, defeating the Lady Raiders 73-62 and securing a fifth conference win.

Madisen Smith led the Mountaineers with 21 points.

