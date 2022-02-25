Advertisement

Casey Kay catches up with Fairmont Senior Head Coach Corey Hines ahead of the Region II Section 1 Championship

Fairmont Senior hosts Philip Barbour
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Region II Section 1 championship is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. tonight at Fairmont Senior.

The Polar Bears will be facing the Philip Barbour colts in the fight for the section title.

Casey Kay catches up with Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines ahead of the matchup to breakdown what the Fairmont Senior team has done so far this season, and what the hopes are for the rest of the postseason.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
UPDATE: Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
Delores Jean Perry
Silver alert issued for Morgantown woman with dementia
This is a generic photo of a pit bull for the story. This is not a photograph from the incident.
Deputies kill dog after it severely injures Randolph Co. woman
Truck Rollover in Monongah
Truck Rollover in Monongah
Shots fired
Police investigating after shots fired in Clarksburg

Latest News

WVSSAC experiencing umpire shortage
Shortage of umpires driving heightened recruitment before spring sports begin
WVU men's basketball
Mountaineers battle, but fall to No. 20 Texas
Ritchie County girls' basketball
Ritchie County falls to St. Marys in Class AA Region I Section 1 title game
Trinity Christian girls' basketball
Trinity Christian wins Class AA Region II Section 2 title
Morgantown girls' basketball
Morgantown scores 10 points in final minute to secure Class AAAA Region I Section 1 title