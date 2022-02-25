Casey Kay catches up with Fairmont Senior Head Coach Corey Hines ahead of the Region II Section 1 Championship

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Region II Section 1 championship is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. tonight at Fairmont Senior.

The Polar Bears will be facing the Philip Barbour colts in the fight for the section title.

Casey Kay catches up with Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines ahead of the matchup to breakdown what the Fairmont Senior team has done so far this season, and what the hopes are for the rest of the postseason.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.