Harrison County Commission to disperse $2.5-million to local water utilities

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 3 local water distributers are getting a financial shot in the arm. The Harrison County Commission voted to dole out $2.5-million from the American Rescue Plan. That money is going to Sun Valley, Enlarged Hepzibah, and Lake Floyd water utility companies.

Commissioner Patsy Trecost says this will be huge benefit to towns with outdated pipelines.

”We want to make sure that any old infrastructure that for years has been mandated isn’t being mandated anymore and is being replaced with new and because we want to replace with new we want to branch off so we can go further with sewer, with water...”

Commissioners say using these federal dollars will help offset any increased water rates for residents.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.