House Call: Intelligent Medication Management Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Sonny Hoskinson, Director of Pharmacy at United Hospital Center, discusses Intelligent Medication Management, which allows UHC greater control and visibility of pharmaceuticals in the Operating Room.

1). Where in the operating room has UHC launched its new automated dispensing systems?

The Omnicell Workstations have helped us to tackle unique medication management challenges posed in the operating room (OR) and perioperative settings. Here is where we provide automated dispensing in the OR:

Outpatient surgery area—2

Surgery suites—including each OR (13), each endoscopy suite (5), and all 3 cath labs

Recovery room—2

We have added roughly 25 machines to our periop areas.

2). What safeguards does this system have in place?

Controlled substances are tracked electronically from the time these medications arrive in pharmacy, until they are administered to a patient. This has added an extra layer of visibility and security.

3). How has this system helped to improve anesthesia?

These workstations have helped with:

Fast and secure fingerprint access,

Guiding lights speed up medication removal—reducing the chance for errors,

Allowing for the convenience of having both controlled and non-controlled medications, and supplies all in one place. The electronic tracking has prevented stockouts and moves us one step closer to an automated inventory system.

