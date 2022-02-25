Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | February 24, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! Today has been a little dreary, with a few rain showers and sleet moving through earlier in the day. Tonight, we’re going to be seeing heavy rain across the area, bringing about 1-1.5″ of rainfall. Because of this, the National Weather Service has placed most of our DMA under a Flood Watch until 7am tomorrow morning. In addition to that, with the possibility of sleet in the higher elevations, Preston and Tucker Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from now until 1am. Road conditions could be very slick, not just in those counties but for all of us, so drive very carefully tonight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will increase throughout the night as southerly flow ramps up ahead of the front, then will be decreasing throughout the day tomorrow. Gusts tonight could be about 20-30mph as the heaviest rain pushes through in the early morning hours. By the late morning, most of the moisture will be past us, but some lingering flurries are likely in the mountains through the afternoon. Gusts will decrease from west to east as we head into Friday night. Beyond that, we will be seeing much drier weather for the rest of the weekend and into next week. Cloud cover will decrease through Saturday, making for sunny conditions by sunset & staying clear through Monday before clouds make a return later next week.

Tonight: Rain, becoming heavy at times. Low: 46↑

Tomorrow: Lingering rain showers in the AM, then cloudy. High: 34↓

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. High: 40

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 48

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.