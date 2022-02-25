Advertisement

Prayer Service Held at Russian Church for Ukraine Situation

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Russian orthodox church in Westover held a special service Thursday night to pray for those involved in the Russia Ukraine conflict.

Some of the people at the service shared their thoughts on the conflict.

They said that they don’t care what ethnicity they are, they just hope this deadly conflict can come to and end soon.

Saint Mary’s church plans to continue supporting local families, both Ukrainian and Russian.

