RCB wins first sectional title in nearly 10 years

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd girls’ basketball has been working toward it all season and now the sectional title is theirs to keep.

The Eagles defeated Lewis County 39-32 to win the Class AAA Region II Section 2 title, RCB’s first in nearly 10 years.

“I’m just real happy for the girls. They’ve worked so hard throughout the summer and the fall and everything and it’s just good to know this is a reward for them. They’re just learning, we’re trying to change the culture of basketball and I think they’ve had a great start,” head coach Robert Shields said after the victory. “We’ve just got to keep getting better every day. Get one percent better, I tell them all the time. When you get on the court and practice, make yourself one percent better.”

Junior Avery Childers struggled with being double and triple-teamed all game, but still lead RCB in points with 12. Regardless of how many points she was able to scores, Childers was happy to get the win.

“Just being that team and having this great group of girls win this, it’s a really great feeling and we all really wanted this,” Childers said. “Push every day hard and we want to make it to states and show everybody what we can do there.”

RCB will face the loser of No. 3 Philip Barbour at No. 1 Fairmont Senior in region play.

