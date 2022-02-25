Advertisement

Webster County wins Class A Region III Section 2 title over Greenbrier West

Sydney Baird leads Highlanders with 15 points
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OAK HILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County came into town determined to win. With that mentality, the Highlanders did not trail once after the initial tip.

Led by 15 points from Sydney Baird, Webster County secured the Class A Region III Section 2 title over Greenbrier West, 59-31.

Baird, Natalie Snyder (14), and Hannah Cutlip (11) posted double-figure performances.

The Highlanders have a home game to kick off regional play and will host the loser of River View and James Monroe.

