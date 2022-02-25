Webster County wins Class A Region III Section 2 title over Greenbrier West

OAK HILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County came into town determined to win. With that mentality, the Highlanders did not trail once after the initial tip.

Led by 15 points from Sydney Baird, Webster County secured the Class A Region III Section 2 title over Greenbrier West, 59-31.

Baird, Natalie Snyder (14), and Hannah Cutlip (11) posted double-figure performances.

The Highlanders have a home game to kick off regional play and will host the loser of River View and James Monroe.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.