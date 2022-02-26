Clarksburg Lions Club holds Winter Chili Break Fundraiser

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Lions Club put on their Winter Chili Break fundraiser at Duff Street Church.

Members of the club volunteered to serve chili, chips, water, and dessert to raise money for their group.

Each of the meals cost $10.00 and was available for pickup.

President of the Clarksburg club, Brad Riffee, said he was glad they were able to do a fundraiser fitting to the season.

“All of the proceeds that we raise today go to Clarksburg. So, we support various programs, hearing and sight programs, reading programs, and also various non-profit groups in the community who serve our children, seniors, and veterans,” he explained.

Riffee said they planned on their next fundraiser being some kind of barbeque in a few months.

