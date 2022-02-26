Fairmont Senior clinches the Class AAA Region II Section 1 title over Philip Barbour
Polar Bears’ Marley Washenitz led with a game-high 31 points
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior was able to get in front at the beginning and ride their lead to a 69-31 victory.
Marley Washenitz led the way for the Polar Bears with 31 points.
Fairmont Senior will host Lewis County for their first round of regionals Tuesday at 7 p.m.
