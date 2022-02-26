UPDATE: Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Update 7:07pm: According to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Education, students will move to remote learning next week (Feb. 28 – Mar. 4) to restore service to the campus.

The press release goes onto say that although the building was unoccupied, it did house the servers that power campus technology including internet, telephones, surveillance equipment and other utilities.

Multiple state agency partners will be working to restore services to the school.

They said that Governor Jim Justice has requested Frontier to prioritize the schools’ needs to restore services.

The State Fire Marshal is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire

Original Story: A fire has destroyed a building on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind campus.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning.

It appears the building was an administrative office.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The campus is located on E. Main St. in Romney, which is in Hampshire County, about two hours from Morgantown.

