BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Flora Ellen “Polly” Yoak Skidmore, 83, of Clarksburg, WV, departed life on Friday, February 25, 2022, at her residence.Flora was born in Harrison County on January 15, 1939, a daughter of the late Lawrence Nay and Rosie Connolly Yoak.Polly is survived by her three children, Lewis Skidmore and his wife Melody of Philippi, Melissa Anne Todd and her husband Jerry of Clarksburg and George Skidmore and his wife Kayla of Stonewood; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons with another great-grandchild on the way; sister, Flo Amsler of Bridgeport; and several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband George Skidmore, husband Bill Knight, daughter Sharon Williams, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.Polly was previously employed by Eagle Convex Glass where she retired with 15 years of service. She was Christian by faith and formerly attended Christian Apostolic Church. She currently attended church at the Life Builder’s Fellowship in Bridgeport. She was dedicated to the Lord and loved serving him. She was equally as loyal to her family and cherished her quality time with her grandchildren especially. She enjoyed gardening in her free time.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. A service will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11:00 am with Reverend Don Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Stonewall Park Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

