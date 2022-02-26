Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | February 25, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! Last night we saw some heavy rain move across our area, but it cleared out early in the morning and left us with clouds for the rest of today. Temperatures reached their peak in the upper 50s today around 4am and have been decreasing since. We also had some gusty winds today but they are dying down overnight for a calmer Saturday. Tomorrow morning lows will dip to the low 20s, possibly teens for the higher elevations. Clouds will continue for most of tomorrow morning but will clear out for some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be slightly below average in the low 40s. As we head into Sunday skies will remain clear but winds will start to pick up again, with gusts in the afternoon reaching up to 30-40mph across the area. Temperatures, however, will be more seasonable, reaching the upper 40s. Monday temperatures take a dip back to the low 40s as a few clouds roll through during the day. March will begin on Tuesday with lovely spring-like temperatures in the mid-50s and partly cloudy skies, and Wednesday will be the same. Thursday returns to the upper 40s, but by Friday, we could be pushing 60 degrees, with mostly clear skies. Overall, we are not looking at much precipitation ahead, so enjoy the sun!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 23

Tomorrow: AM clouds giving way to a sunny afternoon. High: 41

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 49

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 42

