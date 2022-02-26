Lincoln High School Key Club Craft Show to help teacher battling cancer

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln High School’s Key Club put on a craft fair to raise money for someone in the community.

Students invited different craft vendors from the area to come and sell their items at the high school.

The goal was to raise money for a teacher who was battling cancer.

Savannah Jones with the Key Club said they were supposed to put on a craft show the week that COVID-19 hit in 2020.

However, it was canceled. So they wanted to give this type of fundraiser another chance.

“It was actually really great. It was good to see the community come together. We had a lot of vendors. I think 40. Everyone showed up. It was great,” she said.

Jones added the students involved were happy to do something to help one of their own in the community.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.