Advertisement

Lincoln High School students invite community members to sell old prom dresses

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln High School students made an effort to help those in need afford a prom dress at their Prom Pop Up sale.

Community members donated $10.00 to the class of 2022 to set up displays of old prom dresses that they wanted to resell.

Matthew Kerns said students held a similar event last year called the Formal Flea Market, and it went well.

So they decided to try to do a similar event again this year. One where people could pick from the selection of dresses brought to be sold inside the school’s gym.

“It helps people who are in need, and it allows us to make money and them to make money, and everybody gets to win from it,” Kerns explained.

He added they hoped to donate some of the left-over dresses to the school’s Prom Princess Closet for those who could afford to buy a formal dress.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
UPDATE: Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
Delores Jean Perry
Silver alert issued for Morgantown woman with dementia
This is a generic photo of a pit bull for the story. This is not a photograph from the incident.
Deputies kill dog after it severely injures Randolph Co. woman
Truck Rollover in Monongah
Truck Rollover in Monongah
Shots fired
Police investigating after shots fired in Clarksburg