Lincoln High School students invite community members to sell old prom dresses

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln High School students made an effort to help those in need afford a prom dress at their Prom Pop Up sale.

Community members donated $10.00 to the class of 2022 to set up displays of old prom dresses that they wanted to resell.

Matthew Kerns said students held a similar event last year called the Formal Flea Market, and it went well.

So they decided to try to do a similar event again this year. One where people could pick from the selection of dresses brought to be sold inside the school’s gym.

“It helps people who are in need, and it allows us to make money and them to make money, and everybody gets to win from it,” Kerns explained.

He added they hoped to donate some of the left-over dresses to the school’s Prom Princess Closet for those who could afford to buy a formal dress.

