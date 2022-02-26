Morgantown scores 10 points in final minute to secure Class AAAA Region I Section 1 title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - They always say “fight to the finish,” but Morgantown embodied that statement against Wheeling Park Friday night.

Down 50-45 with just over one minute to play in regulation, the Mohigans went on to score 10 points to lock in the Class AAAA Region I Section 1 title win.

Sofia Wassick nailed a key three-pointer, layup and the subsequent and one to get Morgantown on top 51-50. From there, it was a lock.

Morgantown will host University in the first round of regional play, a third meeting of the annually anticipated matchup.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.