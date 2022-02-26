Advertisement

North Marion secures section title over Wheeling Central Catholic

Olivia Toland led the Huskies with a game-high 19 points
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion kept a sizeable lead over wheeling Central Catholic to secure themselves the Region I, Section 1 title.

Olivia Toland led the Huskies with 19 points in route to their 82-45 victory.

North Marion will host Hampshire this Tuesday for their first Regional game.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
UPDATE: Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
Delores Jean Perry
Silver alert issued for Morgantown woman with dementia
This is a generic photo of a pit bull for the story. This is not a photograph from the incident.
Deputies kill dog after it severely injures Randolph Co. woman
Truck Rollover in Monongah
Truck Rollover in Monongah
Shots fired
Police investigating after shots fired in Clarksburg

Latest News

WVSSAC experiencing umpire shortage
Shortage of umpires driving heightened recruitment before spring sports begin
WVU men's basketball
Mountaineers battle, but fall to No. 20 Texas
Ritchie County girls' basketball
Ritchie County falls to St. Marys in Class AA Region I Section 1 title game
Trinity Christian girls' basketball
Trinity Christian wins Class AA Region II Section 2 title
Morgantown girls' basketball
Morgantown scores 10 points in final minute to secure Class AAAA Region I Section 1 title