North Marion secures section title over Wheeling Central Catholic
Olivia Toland led the Huskies with a game-high 19 points
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion kept a sizeable lead over wheeling Central Catholic to secure themselves the Region I, Section 1 title.
Olivia Toland led the Huskies with 19 points in route to their 82-45 victory.
North Marion will host Hampshire this Tuesday for their first Regional game.
