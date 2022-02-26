Ritchie County falls to St. Marys in Class AA Region I Section 1 title game

ST. MARYS, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County and St. Marys kept things close in the Class AA Region I Section 1 title game, but ultimately the Lady Devils prevailed.

St. Marys got ahead at the end of the game and though the Rebels tried to march back, the Devils iced it at the charity stripe.

The Lady Devils won the sectional title 47-43 over Ritchie County.

