Advertisement

Ritchie County falls to St. Marys in Class AA Region I Section 1 title game

Rebels couldn’t overcome late-game deficit
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County and St. Marys kept things close in the Class AA Region I Section 1 title game, but ultimately the Lady Devils prevailed.

St. Marys got ahead at the end of the game and though the Rebels tried to march back, the Devils iced it at the charity stripe.

The Lady Devils won the sectional title 47-43 over Ritchie County.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
UPDATE: Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
Delores Jean Perry
Silver alert issued for Morgantown woman with dementia
This is a generic photo of a pit bull for the story. This is not a photograph from the incident.
Deputies kill dog after it severely injures Randolph Co. woman
Truck Rollover in Monongah
Truck Rollover in Monongah
Shots fired
Police investigating after shots fired in Clarksburg

Latest News

WVSSAC experiencing umpire shortage
Shortage of umpires driving heightened recruitment before spring sports begin
WVU men's basketball
Mountaineers battle, but fall to No. 20 Texas
Trinity Christian girls' basketball
Trinity Christian wins Class AA Region II Section 2 title
Morgantown girls' basketball
Morgantown scores 10 points in final minute to secure Class AAAA Region I Section 1 title