Silver alert issued for Morgantown woman with dementia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police have issued a silver alert for Delores Jean Perry, an 82-year-old Morgantown woman with dementia.

Police say Jean was last seen at 837 Ridgeway Ave. in Morgantown. Police are not sure of where she would be traveling to or what she was wearing. What officials do know is that she is a white female who drives a black 2010 Hyundai Accent with a West Virginia license plate #1T2469.

If anyone has any information concerning this situation, please contact West Virginia State Police, Fairmont Communications at 304-367-2850 or Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.

