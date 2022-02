MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity Christian came to win, especially Jenna Barnett.

Barnett charged out and put the Warriors up 6-0 on her own and the dominance did not stop the rest of the way.

Trinity Christian secured the Class AA Region II Section 2 title with a win over Braxton County, 75-40.

