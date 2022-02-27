Advertisement

3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party

Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – In Colorado, three teenagers were hospitalized when a floor collapsed during a house party.

Authorities in South Metro Denver say up to 150 teens were inside of the house late Saturday night when part of the floor gave way.

Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at a house party.
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at a house party.(South Metro Fire Rescue)

Two of them had minor injuries. One had serious injuries.

The collapse also caused a gas leak, but crews were able to shut off the line.

Firefighters searched the entire home to make sure no one was trapped.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
UPDATE: Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
Delores Jean Perry
Silver alert issued for Morgantown woman with dementia
This is a generic photo of a pit bull for the story. This is not a photograph from the incident.
Deputies kill dog after it severely injures Randolph Co. woman
Truck Rollover in Monongah
Truck Rollover in Monongah
Shots fired
Police investigating after shots fired in Clarksburg

Latest News

Local designer takes on New York Fashion Week.
Local fashion designer takes on New York Fashion Week
Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland.
Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland vandalized
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms