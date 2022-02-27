Hit and Run Ends in Car Fire
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a hit-and-run ultimately led to a fiery crash.
Randolph county deputies were called out Saturday to Long Lane in Valley Bend.
While responding, they got another call saying a vehicle was on fire.
Deputies found the burning vehicle… which they say was the vehicle of the hit-and-run suspect.
They ultimately found the driver.. who they identified as 30-year-old Nastasha Likens.. at a nearby home.
Likens was taken to the hospital for treatment before being arrested.
She’s facing several charges.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.