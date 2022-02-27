Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | February 26, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! Today was a little chillier than expected, with temperatures maxing out in the mid 30s for much of the area, plus a light breeze made temperatures feel a few degrees colder. Tomorrow will be more seasonable in the upper 40s, but wind gusts are likely to make it feel a little colder. Winds will peak in the afternoon, with the lowlands seeing gusts of about 20-25mph, and for the mountains, it’ll be more like 30-40mph. However, it will be a very sunny day, so overall it will be nice. But the week gets nicer from there– winds become calm by Monday morning, and the sun will continue to shine throughout the day. Temperatures will likely remain in the mid to upper 40s. A few clouds start to thicken up for Tuesday, the start of March, but temperatures are likely to reach the upper 50s. Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs just shy of 60 degrees. A weak low-pressure system will pass by to our north around this time, but any moisture with the system is currently expected to stay to our north. However, Thursday’s high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s, and cloud cover will be more prominent throughout the day. However, Friday will return to partly cloudy skies and upper 50-degree temperatures. Next Saturday will be cloudy, but temperatures will be pushing 70 degrees. Overall, we are expecting to stay clear of precipitation for the foreseeable future, so enjoy the beautiful weather!

Tonight: A few clouds; seasonable temperatures. Low: 25

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. High: 49

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 46

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 57

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.