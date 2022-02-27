Mountaineers battle, but fall to No. 20 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers looked like they had it at many points throughout Saturday afternoon’s contest with No. 20 Texas, but ultimately the Longhorns caught up.

A late-game go-ahead bucket from Malik Curry barely missed going in after a valiant effort from the Mountaineers throughout the second half to try and secure a second win in fourteen games.

“That’s a shot that I feel like I have to make. That’s something that will probably haunt me for a minute,” Curry said after the one-point loss. “Especially being in a drought, losing. That’s a shot that I can’t get back.

Curry led all scorers with 27 points. Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien also posted double-figure performances.

“I feel like we did a good job today, so this is a loss I’m not really going to sulk about,” Sherman said. “Of course, no one wants to lose, but I’m really proud of my guys for this game.”

WVU hits the road one final time on Tuesday to face the Oklahoma Sooners at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

