Shortage of umpires driving heightened recruitment before spring sports begin

Likely 500 officials short across the state
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For someone like Ron Whiting who’s been in the business for a while, he wants the best for the sports, the athletes and officials like himself.

Across the state of West Virginia there is a shortage of officials and umpires. With spring sports on the horizon, there is a dire need for more registered officials.

“The SSAC will probably tell you that they’re dying for officials. We’re probably 500 officials short in all three sports, maybe even more,” Whiting said. “The incentive for wanting to officiate and not having enough people sort of pushes up the fees to be able to get people to come in and try and work for you. Without us, they don’t play the game.”

Saturday afternoon marked a day in the classroom for umpires around the area, gearing up for baseball season.

“It’s good just to get the guys together, talk shop, talk about things we came across last year throughout our games,” Ronnie Whiting, Ron’s son, said. “Just being able to bounce ideas and philosophies off of each other. Umpiring, it’s a tight-knit family.”

