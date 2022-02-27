Advertisement

Taylor County Humane Society Gets Helping Hand

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Taylor County Humane Society was the beneficiary of some generosity by a local law firm and pet store, Higinbotham and Higninbotham Law Firm matched the amount of dog food that was designated for the shelter, and purchased in the month of January at Eastern Pet Supply in Bridgeport. 

The donation totaled nearly 1,700 pounds of dog food which officials say is one of the largest lump sum donations for the shelter. 

The effort was part of the Helping Hands program at Higinbotham and Higinbotham.

Andy Bowen from Higinbotham and Higinbotham said that it’s important for them to give back.

“The program is set up to where we look around the community to see if there’s a need.  We’re very much a part of this community as well.  What we want to do is give back to the community.  We’ve been able to do that for various projects.  This one was super-successful.  We’re very pleased with the outcome.”

A volunteer at the humane society, Jennifer Lowry, said the gesture was well received.

“It was very successful and we are just overly grateful for what Higinbotham and Higinbotham has done for us.  The amount of food that was donated has just been amazing and we’ll be able to feed our dogs for months to come with that.  We are so thankful for that.”

