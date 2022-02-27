Advertisement

Truck Rollover in Monongah

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A box trucked rolled over on Manley Chapel road in Monongah on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Monogah Fire Department when they arrived on scene the tuck was on it’s side and leaking diesel fuel.

They weren’t able to stop the leaking fuel so the company 12 hazmat trailer was called in with oil dry and spill pads.

There were no injuries and the cause is being investigated.

