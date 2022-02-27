Advertisement

Waunita Mae Fisher Brown

Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Waunita Mae Fisher Brown age 85 of Weston, formerly of Hacker Valley passed away Friday, February 25, 2022.  Waunita was born May 15, 1936 on Lower Lick Run and was the daughter of the late Lester and Fanny Moats Fisher.  Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband Clarence Brown; two sisters, Dessie Anderson and Joan Simmons, a brother, Buck Fisher and son in law Herb Bender.Waunita was a Christian by faith.  She enjoyed crafts, flowers, going to church, attending gospel sings and most of all loved spending time with her family.  Surviving are her children; Leonard (Susan) Brown of Cleveland, Betty Bender of Belington, Susan (Leon) McKinney of Craigsville, Harvey (Veronica) Brown of Weston, Nelson (Bobbie Jo) Brown of Crawford and Gary (Cyndy) Brown of Cleveland; 18 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and one great great grandson;  sisters, Mable Hamrick and Hazel Fisher; brother, Sonny (Marilyn) Fisher; many nieces, nephews and extended family members who will truly miss her.  Service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Dodd and Reed Funeral Home Webster Springs with her son in law, Pastor Leon McKinney officiating.  Burial will follow at Ware Cemetery, Hacker Valley.  Friends may join the family for visitation 6 -9 PM Monday at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Brown family.

