The Bridge announces spring 2022 programming lineup

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex has released its full lineup of programming for this spring.

Popular programs such as Lil’ Trolls will return this spring, as well as the addition of new aquatics options and expanded adult leagues.

Sports Manager Chase Robey is excited for new additions to the spring curriculum.

“We take feedback seriously and have applied what we learned in a recent program survey to create improved options for this season,” Robey said. “Our goal is to make The Bridge a regional community center that provides opportunities for everyone to enjoy athletics and fitness.”

Young children will enjoy the five-week Lil’ Trolls Youth Development Class, which returns to sport-specific format this spring with a focus on soccer and fun.

The purpose of Lil’ Trolls remains introducing children to the fundamentals of movement and sport in a recreational, not competitive, environment.

Swim lessons will continue to be available for early childhood in group, private, or semi-private settings.

An exciting new aquatic offering, Survival Swimming, is designed for youth ages 8-12 who have little or no experience swimming.

The class teaches basic swim skills such as floating, blowing bubbles, and more in an environment suitable to older children.

Youth programming will continue to include specialty training in volleyball, soccer, and performance training, as well as continued swim lessons.

Demand for birthday parties has shifted bookings to months in advance, and interested parties are recommended to complete the online inquiry form with as much lead time as possible.

Summer camp information will become available in the coming months.

Adult leagues, sponsored by Social Tap in Bridgeport, expand this season to include kickball.

Adult swim lessons and personal training will continue.

For platinum members, the group fitness schedule now offers nearly 50 hours of classes throughout the week.

Registration is open now.

