COVID-19 W.Va. | Active cases, hospitalizations down

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 28, 2022, there are currently 3,045 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,317 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 42-year old male from Nicholas County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 95-year old male from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Raleigh County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.

As of Monday, 530 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 123 have been admitted to the ICU and 73 are on ventilators.

8 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, and no pediatric patients are in the ICU or on ventilators.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (44), Berkeley (108), Boone (32), Braxton (28), Brooke (17), Cabell (132), Calhoun (18), Clay (25), Doddridge (21), Fayette (114), Gilmer (6), Grant (11), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (33), Hancock (17), Hardy (10), Harrison (195), Jackson (12), Jefferson (48), Kanawha (237), Lewis (39), Lincoln (34), Logan (60), Marion (132), Marshall (61), Mason (38), McDowell (86), Mercer (188), Mineral (30), Mingo (37), Monongalia (139), Monroe (25), Morgan (16), Nicholas (58), Ohio (45), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (7), Preston (70), Putnam (98), Raleigh (160), Randolph (21), Ritchie (29), Roane (33), Summers (12), Taylor (53), Tucker (18), Tyler (8), Upshur (57), Wayne (53), Webster (25), Wetzel (33), Wirt (4), Wood (115), Wyoming (43). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.