Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | Active cases, hospitalizations down

The West Virginia DHHHR reports as of February 28, there are currently 3,045 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 28, 2022, there are currently 3,045 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,317 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 42-year old male from Nicholas County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 95-year old male from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Raleigh County, a 95-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.

As of Monday, 530 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 123 have been admitted to the ICU and 73 are on ventilators.

8 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, and no pediatric patients are in the ICU or on ventilators.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (44), Berkeley (108), Boone (32), Braxton (28), Brooke (17), Cabell (132), Calhoun (18), Clay (25), Doddridge (21), Fayette (114), Gilmer (6), Grant (11), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (33), Hancock (17), Hardy (10), Harrison (195), Jackson (12), Jefferson (48), Kanawha (237), Lewis (39), Lincoln (34), Logan (60), Marion (132), Marshall (61), Mason (38), McDowell (86), Mercer (188), Mineral (30), Mingo (37), Monongalia (139), Monroe (25), Morgan (16), Nicholas (58), Ohio (45), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (7), Preston (70), Putnam (98), Raleigh (160), Randolph (21), Ritchie (29), Roane (33), Summers (12), Taylor (53), Tucker (18), Tyler (8), Upshur (57), Wayne (53), Webster (25), Wetzel (33), Wirt (4), Wood (115), Wyoming (43). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelyn Rose (left) and Chapin Richards (right). James Breeden is not pictured.
Meth, heroin found near small infant in Lewis County drug bust
Truckers from all over the country make their way to Washington D.C. to stand against mask and...
Elkins natives join “The People’s Convoy” to the nations capitol
A Burlington store
New store in Westover set for grand opening
Todd Hefner
GRAPHIC: Weston man arrested for allegedly injuring mother, killing dog
Harrison County coach accused of sexually abusing minor

Latest News

Expected highs for today, March 2, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 2, 2022
Form handed out to Harrison County Students about lead awareness.
Harrison County Schools and their partners work to raise lead awareness
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 1, 2022
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 1, 2022
Tiffany Davis Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero: Tiffany Davis
Hometown Heroes: Tiffany Davis
Hometown Heroes: Tiffany Davis