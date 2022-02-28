Deer rescued from ravine at New River Gorge National Park

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New River George National Park Rangers and the WV Department of Natural Resources rescued a deer stuck in a ravine last week.

Rangers received a report of a white-tailed deer that appeared stranded in a steep creek ravine within the park, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Facebook page.

After checking on it and giving it time to “self” rescue, then trying to “shoo” it up the creek, the post says the deer still wouldn’t move.

It quickly became clear that the sheer cliffs, water, and falls provided too many barriers for escape, according to the post.

National Park Service rangers called the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources for assistance for this unique situation.

Together, the post says the agencies were able come up with a plan and put it into action.

For the safety of the deer and the rescuers, DNR officials tranquilized the deer then rangers were able to secure it in a harness and lift it out of the ravine.

Rangers and DNR personnel assisted the groggy deer to a safe location where it could rest and recover.

